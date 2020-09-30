1/
ROBERT ALOYSIUS RAUH M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT ALOYSIUS RAUH M.D., 93, of Wabash, Ind., died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, 6 a.m., at his home. Born June 16, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Roman and Mary Sarah (McKirnan) Rauh. Bob was a graduate of Coldwater High School, the University of Dayton, Loyola Medical School, and served his residency at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving two years in the Army Medical Corp in Germany. Bob married Mary Joann Obermeyer in Cincinnati on July 18, 1953. In 2000, Bob retired after 48 years as a physician in family practice, in Wabash, Ind., from 1956 to 1991, and Urgent Care from 1991 to 2000. He is survived by his wife, Mary Joann Rauh of Wabash, nine children, 24 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Wabash. Masks and social distancing will be required, and there will be limited capacity. Burial will be in Falls Cemetery, Wabash. Arrangements by Grandstaff - Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Manchester Avenue Chapel
1241 Manchester Avenue
Wabash, IN 46992
(260) 563-8879
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved