ROBERT ALOYSIUS RAUH M.D., 93, of Wabash, Ind., died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, 6 a.m., at his home. Born June 16, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of Roman and Mary Sarah (McKirnan) Rauh. Bob was a graduate of Coldwater High School, the University of Dayton, Loyola Medical School, and served his residency at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving two years in the Army Medical Corp in Germany. Bob married Mary Joann Obermeyer in Cincinnati on July 18, 1953. In 2000, Bob retired after 48 years as a physician in family practice, in Wabash, Ind., from 1956 to 1991, and Urgent Care from 1991 to 2000. He is survived by his wife, Mary Joann Rauh of Wabash, nine children, 24 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Wabash. Masks and social distancing will be required, and there will be limited capacity. Burial will be in Falls Cemetery, Wabash. Arrangements by Grandstaff - Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.



