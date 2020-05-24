ROBERT "BOB" B. FALK, 88, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. Born on May 10, 1932 in Wells County, Ind., Bob was a son of Homer F. and Cressie I. (McAfee) Falk. He graduated from Rock Creek High School in the class of in 1950. Bob served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, from 1952 to 1954, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. A lifelong resident of Wells County, Bob worked his family farm in Rock Creek Township for many years and also worked at International Harvester for 24 1/2 years, retiring in 1983. Bob was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served in many roles. On June 10, 1956 in Wells County, Bob and Ruth E. (Harris) Falk were married. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Ruth, of Bluffton; along with two sons, Samuel R. Falk of Pleasant Mills and Joseph L. Falk of New Haven; along with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Ilene Saalfrank of Fort Wayne; and a brother, William H. Falk of Bluffton. Funeral service for Bob is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at the funeral home. "The safety of the family and all visitors are our utmost priority. For everyone's safety the we ask that you practice social distancing while at our facility. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. The family requests that a facemask is used during your visit." Burial will follow service at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to charity of the donor's choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share messages of condolences with the Falk family at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.