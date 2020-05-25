FALK, ROBERT "BOB" B.: Funeral service for Bob is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. today, May 25, 2020, at the funeral home. "The safety of the family and all visitors are our utmost priority. For everyone's safety we ask that you practice social distancing while at our facility. We appreciate your cooperation and patience. The family requests that a facemask is used during your visit."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store