ROBERT "BOB" "BIG DAD" MARION VanCLEAVE, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at his residence. Born June 22, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the a son of Robert Boden VanCleave and Ramona V. (Roberts) Bond. He was a very successful business owner. On Nov. 9, 1990, he married Mary Rich in Fort Wayne. Bob was a larger than life kind of guy and loved cars, fishing, wood carvings, and IU basketball. He enjoyed Sunsets at his home on Lake James and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Mary VanCleave of Fort Wayne; children, Debra Gundy of Lake James, Angola, Robert T. VanCleave of Fort Wayne, Susan A. (Kent) Raker of Spencerville, Melissa A. VanCleave of Fort Wayne, Dr. Thomas W. (Christine) Bond of Fort Wayne, and Judi (David) Bond-Quinn of Garrett; 16 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Nancy June VanCleave; and sisters, Jean Markey and Betty Baney. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling two hours prior from 3 to 5 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice and the Alzheimer's Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit



1320 East Dupont Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

