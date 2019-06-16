Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT C. NERN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT C. NERN, 83, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was the son of the late William and Laura (Jamison) Nern. Bob was a proud "South Side Archer", class of 1953. After graduation, he attended Wabash College, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He later transferred to and graduated from Ball State University with a BA in English. Bob fulfilled his military service in the weather flight of the Indiana Air National Guard with Baer Field's 122nd Tactical Fighter Wing, stationed at Chambley Air Base, France. Upon his return to the United States, he taught English / Language Arts at Harlan High School. Bob, determined to pursue a career in finance, returned to IPFW to earn a MSBA. He worked in commercial and retail banking, beginning with Lincoln Bank, and then moving to Indiana Bank, staying with the corporation through its many name changes: Peoples Bank and Trust; SummCorps; Bank One, and NBD, for over 30 years until his retirement in 1999 as First Vice President, Retail Banking Division. At this time, Bob decided to return to his roots in education to begin a second career. He earned a MA in English Literature, and taught writing for a year at IPFW. He then switched to Economics, and subsequently taught Management and Marketing courses. Bob was active in civic and arts organizations in Fort Wayne: He was a graduate of the charter class of Leadership Fort Wayne; he served an appointment on the board of Lutheran Hospital; he served 12 years on the board of Arts United; he served one year as interim director of the History Center, and continued to serve another 12 years as community and program coordinator - business and development manager. In his free time, Bob was an ardent IU fan; he loved to travel; was a prolific reader of all genres; he enjoyed listening to music; golfing, and watching the Cubs and Colts. Bob is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Luke Nern; son, Douglas Robert Nern; granddaughter, Cassidy Marie Nern; and stepdaughter, Elizabeth Ellen (Aaron) Gilman. Memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., with calling one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the of Indiana, or to Trinity English Lutheran Church.



