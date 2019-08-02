ROBERT C. PARADY

Obituary
ROBERT C. PARADY, 72, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Wood-burn, Ind., a son of the late Richard and Edna (Miller) Parady. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired in 2007 from B.F. Goodrich, Woodburn, Ind. Surviving are his wife, Sharon (Rager) Parady; son, Robert Scott (Sara) Parady; daughter, Julia (Michael) Thompson; six grandchildren; and a brother, Keith (Cheryl) Parady. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Blackhawk Ministries, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. Burial will be in Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Latty, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Riley Children's Hospital Neurological Dept. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
