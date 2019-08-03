ROBERT C. SHOEMAKER (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT C. SHOEMAKER.
Service Information
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-422-4232
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROBERT C. SHOEMAKER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Mr. Shoemaker was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Decatur, the son of the late Earl and Sadie Louise (Marsh) Shoemaker. He served his country honorably with the United States Navy during World War II. On Jan. 11, 1958, he married Carolyn Maxine Sheefel. He worked for Animal Care and Control as a humane officer for over 20 years. He loved fishing, strawberry ice cream, joking, building shelves, concrete work, and painting. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Sheefel; children, Bob (Waneta) Shoemaker, Cindy (Don) Pilkinton, Pamela (Tina Davis) Shoemaker, and Tammy (Bill) Corn; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Waugh (Shoemaker). Private family services will take place at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 422-4232
funeral home direction icon