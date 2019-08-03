ROBERT C. SHOEMAKER, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Mr. Shoemaker was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Decatur, the son of the late Earl and Sadie Louise (Marsh) Shoemaker. He served his country honorably with the United States Navy during World War II. On Jan. 11, 1958, he married Carolyn Maxine Sheefel. He worked for Animal Care and Control as a humane officer for over 20 years. He loved fishing, strawberry ice cream, joking, building shelves, concrete work, and painting. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Sheefel; children, Bob (Waneta) Shoemaker, Cindy (Don) Pilkinton, Pamela (Tina Davis) Shoemaker, and Tammy (Bill) Corn; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Waugh (Shoemaker). Private family services will take place at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 3, 2019