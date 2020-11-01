1/1
ROBERT C. SORG
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT C. SORG, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born June 12, 1944 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Urban and Loretta Sorg. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Bob enjoyed cooking, baking, woodworking, and his grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Eric (Heather) Sorg and Lora (Michael) Alexander, both of Monroeville; four grandchildren; siblings, Henry Sorg and Clara Miller. He was also preceded in death by his six brothers and sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hessen Cassel, 11337 Old US Hwy. 27 S., with calling one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be in St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Calling hours
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hessen Cassel
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hessen Cassel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved