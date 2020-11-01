ROBERT C. SORG, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born June 12, 1944 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Urban and Loretta Sorg. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Bob enjoyed cooking, baking, woodworking, and his grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Eric (Heather) Sorg and Lora (Michael) Alexander, both of Monroeville; four grandchildren; siblings, Henry Sorg and Clara Miller. He was also preceded in death by his six brothers and sisters. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hessen Cassel, 11337 Old US Hwy. 27 S., with calling one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Burial will be in St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Cemetery.