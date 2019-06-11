ROBERT C. "BOB" TEPIN, 69, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Bob was the son of the late Charles and Jessie Tepin. Bob worked for Kenosha Auto Transport as a transport engineer for 30 years, prior to retirement. Bob served as trustee for Jefferson Township for four years, and ran Jefferson Township Park for seven years. He was a member of the Navy Club Ship 245, V.F.W. 2457, American Legion, and a lifetime member of the Eagles in Pauling, Ohio. Bob enjoyed riding his motorcycles, bar hopping, and being at the lakes. Bob loved his family and cherished his grandchildren and his dog Nugget. Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Sharon Tepin; children, Andrea Varner, Angela (Scott) Carteaux and Jamie (Jaime) Tepin; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Gillenwater. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 11, 2019