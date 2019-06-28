ROBERT CHARLES MOCK, 90, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Auburn, Ind., Robert was a son of the late Charles W. and Cora A. (Heskett) Mock. He worked at General Electric for 40 years until his retirement in 1989. He was a U.S. Army combat veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club and American Legion Post 82, where he was active in the Color Guard. Bob loved to travel and he has visited 46 of 50 states. He enjoyed square dancing, gardening, playing cards, and most of all, he enjoyed his kids and grandkids. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris Maxine (Crone) Mock; four sons, Steven (Diann) of Fort Wayne, Garry of Fort Wayne, Randy of Albion, and Kevin of Evansville; 18 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Marvin, Ray, Don; and sisters, Avona McConnell and Lila Russell; and two grandchildren. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 82. To sign the online guestbook visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 28, 2019