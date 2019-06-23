ROBERT D. BOHNEY, 74, of Fremont, Ind., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born July 11, 1944 in Chicago, Ill., he was a son of the late Doris (Ormsby) and Raymond. The family moved to LaPorte, Ind., where Bob grew up and attended high school. He graduated with a degree from Valparaiso Technical Institute. He married Janet (Webster) Bohney on May 28, 1966. Bob and Janet moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. where they built a life and raised their family until they moved to Fremont, Ind. Survivors include his wife Janet; his three children, Robert (Jennifer), Traci Failla (Paul), and William (Brandie); six grandchildren, Annika Failla, James Failla, Emma Bohney, Georgia Bohney, Taylor Bohney, and Matthew Bohney. Bob is also survived by several brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Bob was also preceded in death by his sister, Connie (Bohney) Harris; and his brother-in-law, Gary Webster. Memorial Service is from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Beam's Funeral Service in Fremont, Ind., followed by an early dinner served immediately following the service at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Riley Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis, Ind. Arrangements handled by Beam's Funeral Home, 200 W Toledo St. Fremont (IN 46737). To send tributes online visit www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019