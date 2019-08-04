ROBERT "BOB" D. LUKE, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Born on July 4, 1927 in Angola, Ind., he was a son of the late Harold L. and Audra (Gurtner) Luke. He was a very crafty gentleman who made many things and attended many craft shows to sell what he had made. At one time he and his wife opened CNR Ceramics. Bob is survived by his children, Robert D. Luke Jr., Dennis E. Luke, Sarah A. (Jaime) Hanna, and Cheryl E. Martin; grandchildren, Robert D. (Serena) Luke III, James (Theresa) Luke, Dianna Luke, Jennifer E. (Jason) Perez, John D. (Michele) Hatfield, Gerimiah M. (Kim) Hatfield, Jeffrey A. (Jennifer) Hatfield, Heather N. Martin, Holly L. (Josh) Smith and Brian P. (Katie) Byanskie; 17 great-grandchildren; and host of relatives and friends. He was also preceded in passing by the love of his life of 71 years, Catherine "Kate" J. Luke; sons, Steven A. and David A. Luke; sister, Marilyn Buckley; and brothers, George Luke, Dean Luke, and Martin Luke. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home,1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at South Milford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019