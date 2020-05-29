ROBERT DALE WRIGHT, 96, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Born Feb. 21, 1924, in Blackford County, Ind., he was a son of Gerald and Mabel (Harris) Wright. Robert moved to Shirley, Ind., and graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1942. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific theater during World War II. Robert married Dorothy Bernice (Milner) on March 6, 1945. Upon his return from military service he attended Taylor University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. Robert also did graduate work at American University in Washington, D.C. and Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. He earned a Master's of Theology degree at Butler University. Robert began his pastoral ministry as a Methodist minister in 1951 and served numerous churches throughout Pennsylvania and Indiana for 51 years. Robert is survived by his four children: son, Max (Lea) Wright of Anderson; daughters, Susan (Michael) Bennett of Greenfield, Joan McCauley of Greenwood and Donna Franklin of Fishers. Robert is also survived by sisters, Jeanie Collier of Greenfield and Beverly Messick of Rimrock, Ariz.; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; grandson, Eric Wright; and siblings, Betty Delph, Mary McDaniel, Vivian Jordan, Janet Ramsey, Eugene Wright, and Byron Wright. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at McCray Cemetery in Wilkinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zionsville United Methodist Church, 9644 Whitestown Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. Arrangements are entrusted to Macer-Hall Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home. Online condolences maybe be made to www.macerhall.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 29, 2020.