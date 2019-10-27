ROBERT "BOB" E. COOLEY, of Gulfport, Fla., entered to rest on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Born April 25, 1945, in New Castle, Ind., he graduated from Marion High School, attended Ball State University and St. Pete Jr College, served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970. Bob married Linda (McKevitt) on Aug. 7, 1970. Surviving are his spouse, father, brother, two children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and three step grandchildren. Arrangements by David Gross Funeral Home. Guestbook at davidcgross.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019