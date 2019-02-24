Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROBERT E. HAWLEY, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Hospice Home. Born Nov. 20, 1935 in Adrian, Mich., he was a son of the late Almon and E. Elizabeth (Miller) Hawley. In his younger years he worked for his father-in-law's bakery business in Hudson, Mich. and then Essex Wire. He and his wife moved to Fort Wayne in 1965 where he was employed at General Electric, retiring in 1991. After retirement, he stayed busy buying and selling antiques. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Luanna (Eady) Hawley of Fort Wayne; daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Conrad of Columbia City; grandchildren, Ryan Hawley, Alicia Hawley, and Lauren Hawley; great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Hakes; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clair Hawley; and sister, Valerie Davis. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804) with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred memorials in memory of Robert may be made to donor's choice. To leave condolences for the Hawley family visit www.greenlawnmpfh



6750 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

