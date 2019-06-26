ROBERT E. HILL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT E. HILL.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROBERT E. HILL, 78, passed away, Monday, June 24, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne. He was born in Maryville, Tenn., a son of the late Roy A. and Frankie M. (Finley) Hill. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Robert married Mary "Jane" (Clem) Hill on Aug. 3, 1968, and she survives. He was an industrial electrician for Dana Corporation for 33 years, retiring in 2002. Robert was a member of Christ Hope Ministry and Church and enjoyed woodworking. Surviving are his children, Patricia L. (Tom) Stockwell and Andrea J. (Nick) McDonald; grandchildren, Rachel A. Stockwell, Colin J. McDonald, and Evan M. McDonald; and siblings, Charles D. Hill, Kate Turner, Wilma Blanton, and Joyce Erwin. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Max and John Hill; and sister, Norma Linginfelter. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details