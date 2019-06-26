ROBERT E. HILL, 78, passed away, Monday, June 24, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne. He was born in Maryville, Tenn., a son of the late Roy A. and Frankie M. (Finley) Hill. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Robert married Mary "Jane" (Clem) Hill on Aug. 3, 1968, and she survives. He was an industrial electrician for Dana Corporation for 33 years, retiring in 2002. Robert was a member of Christ Hope Ministry and Church and enjoyed woodworking. Surviving are his children, Patricia L. (Tom) Stockwell and Andrea J. (Nick) McDonald; grandchildren, Rachel A. Stockwell, Colin J. McDonald, and Evan M. McDonald; and siblings, Charles D. Hill, Kate Turner, Wilma Blanton, and Joyce Erwin. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Max and John Hill; and sister, Norma Linginfelter. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019