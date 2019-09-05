ROBERT E. HUTMACHER, 91, died on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. He was born Dec. 21, 1927, in Freeport, Ill. He graduated from Tri-State University and was a World War II United States Navy veteran. He retired from Magnavox as Director of Materials after 29 years of service. He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church and its Senior Mens' club. Bob enjoyed summers spent with Jackie on Lake James and traveling throughout the United States and Europe. He was known by friends and family as a car aficionado. His hobbies also included reading and completing projects around the house. Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline (Jackie) Hutmacher; son, John (Karen) Hutmacher; stepsons, Dr. Alfred (Nancy) Wermuth, Thomas Wermuth and William Wermuth, all of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Rob (Amy) Wermuth of Leo, Sarah (Nick) Turiano of Morgantown, W. Va., Emma Wermuth of Austin, Texas, Molly (Kyle) Blake of Fort Wayne, and Robert (Katie) Hutmacher of Fort Collins, Colo.; along with one great-granddaughter, Grace Turiano; and his sister, Mary Alice (Robert) Chaka of Mentor, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Hutmacher; and daughter-in-law, Julie Hut-macher. Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, with calling one hour before. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements are being made at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019