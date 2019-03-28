ROBERT E. JOHNSON, 79, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born Aug. 31, 1939, in Bluffton, Ind., he was the son of the late Russell I. and Joanna A. Johnson. Robert retired from International Harvester after 25 years. He was a member of United Church of God. On July 3, 1959, Robert married Kay Krause Johnson; she preceded in death on April 28, 2006. On July 20, 2014, he married Sharon Miller; she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Richard (Tracy) and Robin (Cynthia) Johnson; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda (Dan) Stuerzenberger and Vonda Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Russell Johnson, in 2013. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org
