ROBERT E. KARN

ROBERT E. KARN, 64, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Life Care Center in Rochester, Ind. He was born in Fort Wayne and served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He drove truck for a living and enjoyed playing billiards. Surviving are his children, Steven Baysinger, Annette (Charles) Noble, Robert Eugene Karn II, Clarence (Rachel) Baysinger, Elizabeth (Josh Rhodes) Karn, Stephanie Geesaman, Robert William Karn, Michelle (David) Drayer, and Deborah Schrock; 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers; and one sister. Robert was also preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Karn and Elizabeth Yearwood; one brother; one sister; grandson, Christopher Baysinger; and his wife, Judith Ann (Rickers) Karn. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with calling from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 30, 2019
