ROBERT E. KLOTZ JR., 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Born May 10, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Robert E. Klotz Sr. and JoAnn Klotz who survive. He graduated from New Haven High School in 1971, and was the owner of Klotz Concrete Const. Interests included having his pilot's license, fast cars, boating and having a love of waterskiing, which he was able to achieve every month of the year. Robert is also survived by siblings, David Klotz, Teresa Klotz, Ann (Doug) Eakright, Michael Klotz, Regina Klotz, and Christopher Klotz; estranged wife, three sons, and several grandchildren. Private services have taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Burial in Catholic Cemetery.



