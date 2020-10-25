ROBERT E. "BOB" O'REILLY, 99, peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, with his loving daughter Ann at his side. He was born in Fort Wayne, his lifelong home, on Aug. 19, 1921. Fortunately, all six of Bob's children were able to celebrate his 99th birthday with him in August. Bob attended St. Patrick's Catholic Grade School, Fort Lauderdale High School and the University of Notre Dame. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II as an armament officer based with the 338th Fighter Group of the 3rd Air Force at Perry, Fla. Bob married Rosemary Lill O'Reilly in 1942 and enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 71 years before her passing in 2013. Bob wore many "hats" during his business career including: Toolmaker for Fort Wayne Tool and Die, Vice President O'Reilly Office Supply, Travelogue Motion Picture Cinematographer, Producer and Presenter, Chief Deputy of Allen County Sheriff Department, and Indiana - Purdue University Fort Wayne Chief of Campus Police. Bob was a wonderful, caring husband. father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was an active member of St. Patrick's and St. John the Baptist Catholic Churches, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Bob and Rosemary spent countless hours attending their children's and grandchildren's academic and sports events. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gun collecting, reading and photography. He even frequently entertained neighborhood children by showing feature length motion pictures and cartoons in the backyard throughout each summer. Bob was also very involved in Civic activities throughout his life including the Allen County Red Cross, the Fort Wayne Civil Defense, President of Hillcrest Little League, City of Fort Wayne Chairman of the Board of Safety and Official Photographer for the Allen County Sheriff Department and the Indiana State Police. Bob lived a full and blessed life. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Bob is survived by his six children, Bob (Tonya), Pat (Sherry), Ann (Terry) Herbst, John (Gretchen), Michael (Kathy), and Jayne (Tim Roach); 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, J. Thomas O'Reilly of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward W. and Alma M. O'Reilly. Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with visitation one hour preceding the Mass. Face masks required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the staff at Aperion Care Fort Wayne for the wonderful, loving care Bob received. The family kindly asks that you consider a gift to the Visiting Nurse Foundation.