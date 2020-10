Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family

Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family

O'REILLY, ROBERT E. "BOB": Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with visitation one hour preceding the Mass. Face masks required and social distancing will be followed. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store