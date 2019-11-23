ROBERT "BOB" E. SWYGART JR., 57, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born in Fort Wayne. He worked at Harris Kayot for 25 years and was the Warranty Administrator. Bob started his own excavating business in March of 2019, Swag Dirt Works. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed hunting, and spending time at his cabin at Upper Long Lake, boating and fishing. Bob's true passion in life was spending time with his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Jill M. Swygart of Fort Wayne; children, Megan A. Swygart and Steven J. Swygart, both of Fort Wayne; mother, Rose (Tony) Cotterman of Fort Wayne; sister, Flo "Toot" (Ed) Woodward of Huntertown, Ind.; brother, Jackie "Train" (Sharon) Monk II of Churubusco, Ind.; stepsisters, Stormy Cotterman of Garrett, Ind., and Wendy (Eric) Simion of Huntertown, Ind.; daughter-in-law, Alicia Kirkland of Fort Wayne; and granddaughter, Zoey Kirkland of Fort Wayne. Bob was preceded in death by his son, Derrick Kirkland; father, Robert E. Swygart Sr.; stepfather, Jackie Monk I; brothers, Paul (Hank) Swygart and Fred Harvey Swygart; and brothers-in-law, Paul R. Meyers and Stan Bradtmueller. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials may be made to the children's education fund c/o Jill M. Swygart. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 23, 2019