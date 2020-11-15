ROBERT "BOB" EARL PECK, 99, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Defiance County, Ohio, he was a son of Earl and Della (Beck) Peck. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 40 years and was a minister for the New Haven Church of Christ. He also volunteered at Parkview Hospital with the security department and was a member of the New Haven Alumni Band. Bob proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Garrison) Pebley; children, Rosangela (Kent) Faulkner, Linda Peck, Richard (Tamara) Peck, Fred (Ronda) Peck, and Steven (Kaoru) Peck; sisters, Mildred and Wilma Limber; 24 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Hilda (Weller) Peck; sons, David, Roger, and Kevin Peck. Private service. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com