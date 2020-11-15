1/1
ROBERT EARL "BOB" PECK
ROBERT "BOB" EARL PECK, 99, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Defiance County, Ohio, he was a son of Earl and Della (Beck) Peck. He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 40 years and was a minister for the New Haven Church of Christ. He also volunteered at Parkview Hospital with the security department and was a member of the New Haven Alumni Band. Bob proudly served his country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Garrison) Pebley; children, Rosangela (Kent) Faulkner, Linda Peck, Richard (Tamara) Peck, Fred (Ronda) Peck, and Steven (Kaoru) Peck; sisters, Mildred and Wilma Limber; 24 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Hilda (Weller) Peck; sons, David, Roger, and Kevin Peck. Private service. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
