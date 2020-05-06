ROBERT EDWIN VOELKER, 92, of Stuart, Fla., went home to God in the last week of April, 2020, peacefully in the care of hospice. Born in Fort Wayne in June of 1927, he was active in his church from youth to old age, a member of Concordia Lutheran, then Holy Cross Lutheran, a founding member of Praise Lutheran, congregations in Fort Wayne, and most recently of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Stuart. He especially enjoyed singing as a soloist, in choirs such as Stuart's RSVP singers, and to worship Jesus Christ his Savior. He served in the Navy during World War II, was retired from Aid Association for Lutherans, and avidly volunteered with the Embassy Theater's Festival of Trees. He is survived by his wife, Ginny; sons, Robert (Sandra) and William; stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marilyn, in 1984; second wife, Delores, in 2003; brothers, Norman and Martin; nephew, David; and niece, Sandra. Memorial services are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store