ROBERT EDWIN VOELKER
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT EDWIN VOELKER, 92, of Stuart, Fla., went home to God in the last week of April, 2020, peacefully in the care of hospice. Born in Fort Wayne in June of 1927, he was active in his church from youth to old age, a member of Concordia Lutheran, then Holy Cross Lutheran, a founding member of Praise Lutheran, congregations in Fort Wayne, and most recently of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Stuart. He especially enjoyed singing as a soloist, in choirs such as Stuart's RSVP singers, and to worship Jesus Christ his Savior. He served in the Navy during World War II, was retired from Aid Association for Lutherans, and avidly volunteered with the Embassy Theater's Festival of Trees. He is survived by his wife, Ginny; sons, Robert (Sandra) and William; stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marilyn, in 1984; second wife, Delores, in 2003; brothers, Norman and Martin; nephew, David; and niece, Sandra. Memorial services are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society
100 NW 70th Avenue, Suite 140
Plantation, FL 33317
9547713270
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved