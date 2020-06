Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family

Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family

VOELKER, ROBERT EDWIN: A Celebration of Life parking lot service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne. Due to Covid restrictions, the family is requesting visitors stay in their cars.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store