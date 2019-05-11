ROBERT ERIC REIGHTER, 69, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, in 1950, he graduated from North Side High School. Robert moved to Ft. Myers, Fla., where he hired on with Florida Power & Light in 1974. He worked there until his retirement in 2014. Robert loved his family, and his dogs (Boogie), loved camping, hunting and cooking. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Teresa; children, Erika Gwyn (Lee Bloomfield), Lisa Haines, Troy, and Lance (Jodi); six grand kids; father, Robert Dean (Lois); and brother, Bryan (Nancy). Arrangements by National Cremation & Burial Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 11, 2019