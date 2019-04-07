Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT EUGENE "BOB" COWAN. View Sign

ROBERT EUGENE "BOB" COWAN, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2018, in his home with his loving wife Darlene and daughter Sarah by his side. Born in Fort Wayne in 1940, Bob was the son of Russell Clyde Cowan and Virginia Frances (Jones) Cowan. Bob married his long time partner of 16 years, Darlene (Selvio) Cowan on Sept. 1, 2018. Bob Cowan was a driven man with a work ethic like no other. He graduated North Side High School, in Fort Wayne, in 1959. During his working career, Bob began at Wayne TV as a cameraman while teaching himself how to buy, fix, sell and build houses. In 1977, he made the leap and launched Cowan Homes. Bob built his business and reputation allowing him to become a successful Fort Wayne custom home builder, operating for nearly 28 years. After retirement from home building in 2005, and almost as a happy accident, Bob found his true place in the world in the Historic West Central Neighborhood of Fort Wayne where he fell in love with his wife Darlene, the West Central Neighborhood community, and a glass of red wine on a Friday night all while continuing to use his skills and passions to make old buildings beautiful. "Bob made many great friends in the West Central area during his time there and will likely never miss a Friday night porch party again! He is with the West Central in spirit! He is very loved by his family and community. He was a great man and will be greatly missed. Cheers Bob!" He is survived by his wife, Darlene Cowan; his first wife and mother of his children, Marilyn Rafter; son, Ryan G. (Joanna) Cowan; daughter, Sarah E. (Eric) Almond; sister, Nancy Bell; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and a second born child, Jerrod Robert Cowan. A celebration of Bob's life is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Historic Baker Street Station, 221 West Baker St., Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Bob's honor to Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, 1316 Broadway, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

