ROBERT EUGENE JENSEN, died on Friday, July 11, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Born Jan. 5, 1939, in Hurley, S.D., he was the youngest of five and a son of Richard F. and Esther (Nielsen) Jensen. He completed high school in Hurley, where he was one of 14 members of the senior class. The first in his family to graduate from college, he declined an offer to manage part of the family farm and instead chose to attend college. He supported himself by working at a funeral home while pursuing his A.B. at the University of South Dakota. After two years at the University of South Dakota Medical School in Vermillion, he completed his M.D. at the University of Michigan, fulfilling his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. It was at the University of Michigan where he met his wife, Kris Steiner. After completion of a rotating internship at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, he returned to Ann Arbor to start an Assistant Residency year at St. Joseph's Hospital. His training was interrupted by the escalation of the Vietnam War, and he spent two years as an officer in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps (2nd Marine Division). Returning to Ann Arbor, he completed his Otolaryngology residency at the University of Michigan, also earning a Master's degree. He then moved to Fort Wayne with his family in 1972. He practiced medicine with Ear Nose & Throat Associates until his retirement in 2005. He and his wife moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2017. A strong believer in the value of education, he served as president of Fort Wayne's University of Michigan Alumni Club and the Walter Work Society (now the Michigan Work Society). He was a member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ in Fort Wayne. With his wife, he encouraged his children to engage in learning in every capacity and to support their communities. He was deeply committed to his responsibilities as a physician and surgeon; patient-focused care guided his practice of medicine. Never one to sit still, he brought his tremendous energy and attention to detail to everything he did. He is survived by his wife, Kris; three children, R. Geoffrey (Marina Cabada), Jennifer, and Tracy (Nick Cucinelli); and four grandchildren, Dane Cucinelli, Marina Jensen-Cabada, Axel Cucinelli, and Laura Jensen-Cabada. He was preceded in death by four older siblings: Richard, Rosalie (Jensen) Brenna, Russell, and Darlene (Jensen) Knudson. A memorial service is being planned. Preferred memorials are to Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, 111 Gecowets Drive-Clear Lake, Fremont, IN 46737; or the University of Michigan Club of Fort Wayne Scholarship Fund (321250), University of Michigan Dept. CH10189, Palatine IL 60055-0189.



