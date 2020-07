Or Copy this URL to Share

JENSEN, ROBERT EUGENE: Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 474 Clear Lake Drive, Fremont, Ind. RSVPs to the family are helpful to ensure proper seating space in light of COVID-19, but not required. Masks and social distancing requested.



