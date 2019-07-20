ROBERT EUGENE McCLURG, 75, of North Webster, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 8:35 a.m. Born Sept. 30, 1943, in Huntington, he was the son of Ralph and Lois (Harper) McClurg. He was a 1961 Huntington Township High School graduate. Robert retired from Silgan in Ligonier. He enjoyed living in Florida after his retirement. Survivors include his mother, Lois McClurg of North Manchester; sister, Linda (Jerry) Glass of Paulding, Ohio; and nephews, Andrew Paul (wife Tami) of Columbia City and Shad Paul (Chrissy) of Huntington. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph McClurg. Per Robert's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Interment will be at Gardens of Memory, in Marion. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gardens of Memory.

