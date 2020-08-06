1/
ROBERT EVERETT ROGERS
ROBERT EVERETT ROGERS, 83, of Bronson, Mich., formerly of Convoy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, 5:35 p.m., at Aperion Nursing Home. Born May 15, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Miehls) Rogers. On July 17, 2015, Robert married Karen Sue Craft. Robert worked as a meat cutter and retired from Scott's Market in Fort Wayne. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Decatur as well as the Poe Conservation Club in Poe, Ind. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Sue (Wyandt) Craft of Bronson, Mich.; sons, Nicholas Rogers of Decatur, Ind., and Patrick (Jackie) Rogers of Johnson City, Tenn.; daughter, Trina Call of Decatur, Ind.; brothers, Jerry (Martha) Rogers, Jim (Colleen) Rogers, Steve Rogers, Doug Rogers, and Danny Rogers; sisters, Gloria (Bill) Sternberger, Susie (Kenny) Lude, Jovetta "Joie" (Loren) Means, Barbara (Mike) Hungerford, and Becky (Bob) Campbell; as well as three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Rogers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington St., Van Wert (OH 45891). To share in Robert's online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2020.
