ROBERT F. a.k.a. "BOB" or "DOC" KORTE, 74, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He attended Emmaus Elementary and Concordia High School. He served in the U.S. Army 84th Engrs in Vietnam and Ft. Riley, Kan., as an MP. The bulk of his working career was spent in law enforcement with the Albion Police Department where he retired in 2005 as Town Marshall. Guns and shooting brought him immense pleasure and he spent many fulfilling hours at Izaak Walton and St. Joe Valley shooting skeet, trap and the breeze with his many friends. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Christopher (Angel); grandchildren, Jenaca, Kameron and Makayla; brother, Ronald; sister, Ruth Paulison; special nieces, Angela Slack and Caroline Andrew; and nephew, Jonathan Paulison plus great nieces and great nephews. A special thanks goes to Bob's kind and loving caregivers from Parkview Hospice Dawn, RN and Lori, CNA as well as dedicated neighbors and friends whose visits, prayers and encouragement all contributed to making his final year more bearable. He was preceded in death by his father, Florian; and mother, Alvina. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.



4602 Newaygo Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46808

