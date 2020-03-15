ROBERT F. "BOB" NANCARROW

ROBERT "BOB" F. NANCARROW, 67, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on Feb. 6, 1953, in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, Krenda, children, Kenna, Casey (Julian) and Rob; grandchildren; and siblings, Billy (Linda), Bette, Mike (Cindy), Annette (Tony), and Steve (Cathy). He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty Nancarrow; and daughter, Haley. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020
