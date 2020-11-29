ROBERT F. SCHAEFER, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his daughter's residence. Born in Washington Township, Ind., on Oct. 17, 1926, he was a son of late Charles and Clara (Linnemeier) Schaefer. He spent his formative years in Lake Township, graduating from Arcola High School in 1945. Robert was married to Shirley (Koeneman) in Monroeville, on Sept. 21, 1957. She preceded him in death on Nov. 28, 2005. He was a member of Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Arcola Lions Club. He loved attending his grandchildren's activities, and he was truly devoted to his family. He established Schaefer Oil Company in 1961. He farmed in Lake Township and drove a bus for Northwest Allen County Schools for many years. Robert is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Wyss and Shelvy (Randy) Lewis; and one son, Randy (Susan) Schaefer; nine grandchildren, Brandon (Anna) Wyss, Adam (Megan) Wyss, Nathan Wyss, Emily Wyss, Mitchell (Chloe) Schaefer, Lindsey (Matt) Noll, Elizabeth Schaefer, Ashley (Christian) Stoner and Lane (Marissa Melchi) Lewis; five great-grandchildren, Ella, Robert, Dexter, Elliott and Hattie. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Emenhiser and Verona Harmeyer; and one brother, Karl Schaefer. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6318 W. California Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the church. Burial will take place at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials to Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church or to Worship Anew. "Special thanks to his caregivers, Taylor, Natalie and Eratee, Heartland Hospice, Kris and Malinda." Online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com