Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT F. SCHEUMANN. View Sign Service Information Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur 520 North Second St Decatur , IN 46733 (260)-724-9164 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT F. SCHEUMANN, 98, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, 11:31 p.m., at his residence. Born April 22, 1921, in Madison Township, Allen County, he was a son of the late Julius Scheu mann and Rosa (Luttman) Scheu mann. Bob was united in marriage to Ruth Oehler on June 27, 1953 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church - Soest; she survives. Bob was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen where he served the church in various capacities. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 330 in New Haven. Bob was an honorably discharged member of the United States Army, having served during World War II in the European Theater of Operations in the 83rd Infantry Division of the 1st Infantry Division, The Big Red 1. He participated in the D-Day Invasion, landing on Omaha Beach. He received five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for injuries received on July 4, 1944 in Carentan, France. Bob was a lifelong farmer, having raised animals and crops. In addition, he worked at Rea Magnet Wire and International Harvester where he retired from in 1983. Bob enjoyed his family. He treasured teaching and spending time with his children and grandchildren and their spouses. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights in America. He also enjoyed the time with his "buds" at McDonald's, solving the world's problems. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ruth Scheumann of Hoagland, Ind.; son, Marshall Scheumann of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Robyn (Chris) Mahlan of Hoagland, Ind.; sons, Timothy (Kim) Scheumann of Hoagland, Ind., and Troy (Shannon) Scheumann of Hoagland, Ind.; brother, Alfred (Mary) Scheumann of Hoagland, Ind.; sister-in-law, Helen Scheumann of Ossian, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Brandon Scheumann, Chad Scheumann, Alex Scheumann, Aleece Meyers, Nick Scheumann, Nate Scheumann, Emily Scheumann, Jessi Bruns, and John Mahlan; two step grandchildren, Haylie McCracken and Kenna Mahlan; seven great-grandchildren, Madilyn Scheumann, Grace Scheumann, Grant Scheumann, Kennady Scheumann, Carsyn Bruns, Makaila Meyers, and Kori Scheumann; and two step great- grandchildren, Mason Meyers and Bailey Bruns. He was also preceded in death by three children in infancy, Terry Scheumann, Barry Scheumann and Cindy Scheumann; two brothers, Edward Scheumann and Richard Scheumann; and a sister, Alvera Knipstein. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Military graveside services conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Visitation also from 1 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the church. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, 175th Anniversary Mission or Worship Anew. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

ROBERT F. SCHEUMANN, 98, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, 11:31 p.m., at his residence. Born April 22, 1921, in Madison Township, Allen County, he was a son of the late Julius Scheu mann and Rosa (Luttman) Scheu mann. Bob was united in marriage to Ruth Oehler on June 27, 1953 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church - Soest; she survives. Bob was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen where he served the church in various capacities. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 330 in New Haven. Bob was an honorably discharged member of the United States Army, having served during World War II in the European Theater of Operations in the 83rd Infantry Division of the 1st Infantry Division, The Big Red 1. He participated in the D-Day Invasion, landing on Omaha Beach. He received five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for injuries received on July 4, 1944 in Carentan, France. Bob was a lifelong farmer, having raised animals and crops. In addition, he worked at Rea Magnet Wire and International Harvester where he retired from in 1983. Bob enjoyed his family. He treasured teaching and spending time with his children and grandchildren and their spouses. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights in America. He also enjoyed the time with his "buds" at McDonald's, solving the world's problems. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ruth Scheumann of Hoagland, Ind.; son, Marshall Scheumann of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Robyn (Chris) Mahlan of Hoagland, Ind.; sons, Timothy (Kim) Scheumann of Hoagland, Ind., and Troy (Shannon) Scheumann of Hoagland, Ind.; brother, Alfred (Mary) Scheumann of Hoagland, Ind.; sister-in-law, Helen Scheumann of Ossian, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Brandon Scheumann, Chad Scheumann, Alex Scheumann, Aleece Meyers, Nick Scheumann, Nate Scheumann, Emily Scheumann, Jessi Bruns, and John Mahlan; two step grandchildren, Haylie McCracken and Kenna Mahlan; seven great-grandchildren, Madilyn Scheumann, Grace Scheumann, Grant Scheumann, Kennady Scheumann, Carsyn Bruns, Makaila Meyers, and Kori Scheumann; and two step great- grandchildren, Mason Meyers and Bailey Bruns. He was also preceded in death by three children in infancy, Terry Scheumann, Barry Scheumann and Cindy Scheumann; two brothers, Edward Scheumann and Richard Scheumann; and a sister, Alvera Knipstein. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Military graveside services conducted by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Visitation also from 1 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the church. Preferred memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, 175th Anniversary Mission or Worship Anew. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close