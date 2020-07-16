ROBERT FRANKLIN MEYERS, 92, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Decatur, Ind. on Aug. 5, 1927, he was a son of the late Franklin Pierce Myers and Gertha May (Hower) Myers. He moved to Craigville in the early 1930s where he attended grade school and graduated from Lancaster Central High School in 1945. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1945. He honorably served his country in the Philippines until he was discharged in 1947. He married Betty Jane Cobb of Bluffton, Ind., in 1948 in Montpelier, Ohio, and she preceded him in death in 2015. Robert was employed by Security Cartage Trucking Company, Thermtron Products, and he retired from Koehlinger Lock and Safe after 17 years. He enjoyed gardening, camping and traveling. He and Betty spent many winters in Harlingen, Texas. Survivors include sons, Kendrick Meyers of Shelbyville, Ind. and Randol (Sharon) Meyers of Fort Wayne; daughter, Cindy (Tim) Fenbert of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Myers; and two sisters, Inez Bracht and Evelyn Meyer. A private celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.



