ROBERT G. DAUGHERTY, 84, of Huntington, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his residence. Robert was a graduate of Huntington High School. He worked as a crane operator and heavy equipment operator and helped co-found Doc's Crane with his son where he eventually retired. He was a member of American Legion Post 160 for nearly 40 years and Operating Engineers Local 103 for 63 years. Robert enjoyed being outdoors, mowing, gardening and cutting fire wood. "He was a beloved Dad, Grandfather and Great Grandfather". He was born on Feb. 4, 1935, in Huntington, the son of Jack and Eva (Dumbauld) Daugherty. He was united in marriage to Barbara J. Johnson in February 1955 in Huntington. She preceded him in death in 1991. Surviving are his son, Stephen (Brenda) Daugherty of Roanoke; three grandchildren, Eric (Katrina) Nelson of Kenia, Alaska, Sam (Dana) Daugherty of Huntington, and Stephanie (Wayne) Daugherty Dennis of Madison, Wis.; five great-grandchildren, Hugh Nelson and Ember Nelson both of Alaska, Meadow Daugherty Dennis, Theo Daugherty Dennis and Goldie Daugherty Dennis all of Madison, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no public visitation or funeral service. A private family burial will be at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Huntington County. Memorial donations can be made out to Donor's Choice of Charity in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750. To sign Mr. Daugherty's on-line guest book visit

