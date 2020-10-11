ROBERT G. "BOB" MESSMANN, 98, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Adams Heritage, Monroe -ville. Born in Wood burn, he was the son of the late Emil and Artie (Kerns) Mess -mann. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church (Soest), Fort Wayne. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War I. He retired as a lifelong carpenter in 1985. He is survived by his children, Gregory (Marianne) Messmann and Gary Messmann of Fort Wayne, and Gina (Kim) Graft of Ossian; daughter-in-law, Linda Messmann-Coe of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Alice, in 2006; son, Grant Messmann; daughter-in-law, Beverly Messmann; and nine siblings. Private service. Burial in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Emmanuel Lutheran Church (Soest) Carpenters Helpers. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com