ROBERT "BOB" "GABBY" M. GABBARD, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Born Oct. 6, 1940, in Worthington, Ind., he was a son of Mildred Mc Camon and Lowell Gabbard. He has many wonderful childhood memories with his three brothers, James Gabbard, Roy Gabbard, and Richard Gabbard, and sister, Betty Buck. They survive. Gabby enlisted in the United States Army in 1961 and proudly served his country until 1969 during the Vietnam War. He was known as a hard worker and leader. He worked as a lineman and was a member of Local 1393 of the IBEW for 50 years, completing projects across the country with friends Luther and Stub. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, in McClainsborough, Ill., for 35 years and the American Legion Post 330 for 25 years. Gabby and his beloved wife Patricia Gabbard married on April 22, 1994, and have been together for 33 years. He was a loving and devoted husband and they enjoyed many travels and countless precious memories together; she survives. He was the patriarch of his family and his children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren cherish memories of him buying an ice cream machine for the town carnival, taking them on tractor rides, teaching them to drive, and sneaking them money before they left. His family was his pride and joy. He was a provider, a protector, and a truly kind and selfless man, who was loved by all who knew him. Also surviving are his six children, Kimberly (Charles) Sherwood, Cathy Dunn, Frederick (Sudie) Bredemeyer II, Audra Shaw, Robin (Chris) Tupper, and Crystal (John) Lollis; 16 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. There are no services arrangements at this time. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.



