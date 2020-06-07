ROBERT "BOB" GALLAWAY
ROBERT "BOB" GALLAWAY, 80, of Little Gasparilla Island, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at home with his wife Jean at his side. Born Aug. 11, 1939, in Van Wert, Ohio, Bob was the son of Doyt and Rosemary Gallaway. He grew up on the family farm, and was involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. Bob graduated from Ohio State University in 1961 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. After college, he began working for Central Soya as a Sales Representative in Fort Wayne. In 1995, he accepted a management position with the feed division of Hubbard Milling Company in Mankato, Minn. This was the start of a second career in agribusiness that he truly loved and enjoyed. Shortly thereafter, he was appointed Vice President of U.S. Operations of Ridley Canada Limited after their acquisition of Hubbard, and he went on to lead Ridley's Australian division for several years. Bob was very proud to serve on the boards of the American Feed Industry Association and the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative. He ultimately retired as the CEO of Ridley Inc., in 2005, after 40 years' experience in the North American and international feed industry. Bob inspired his colleagues, and always managed his teams with the idea of doing the right thing. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean; three children, Nan Hartup of West Chester, Ohio, Aaron of Butler, Ind., and Erik (Dawn) of Huntertown, Ind.; sister, Jayne Lyons of La Quinta, Calif.; grandchildren, Nick and Emily Hartup and Tyler (Paige) Gallaway; and great-grandchildren, Kinnley, Kyler, and Korbyn Gallaway. Due to the COVID virus, the family will not be able to gather together in celebration of Bob's life. "We hope you will raise a toast to Bob and celebrate his well-lived life as you remember him." Memorials may be made to Mankato Elks, Mankato Kiwanis, and Heifer International. Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery near Van Wert, Ohio. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 7, 2020.
