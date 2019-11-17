ROBERT GEORGE SCHNEIDER, 89, of Carmel, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Sunrise on Old Meridian in Carmel. Born on Jan. 25, 1930 in Richmond, Ind., he was the son of the late Clarence and Eva (Nelson) Schneider. At a young age, Bob was very athletic and had a passion for sports. He was a leader on the field and off the field as he was also president of his senior class at Richmond High School. Bob excelled at baseball and basketball and was awarded athletic scholarships which enabled him to attend the University of Alabama, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business and training with ROTC. He was drafted at age 16 by the Chicago Cubs, at 18 by the Milwaukee Braves, and at 22 by the Minneapolis Lakers. Bob proudly chose to serve in the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant during the Korean War. He worked as a regional manager with Texaco for 13 years and a sales representative at Standard Register in Fort Wayne for 27 years. Bob was faithful to his Lord and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Richmond, Mt. Calvary and Bethany Lutheran Churches of Fort Wayne, and Bethel Lutheran Church of Noblesville. He was a devout Christian and served his church and Lord his entire life as president of the church council, singing in the choir, and regularly teaching Sunday school. Bob was well-read, loved writing poetry, singing songs, military history (especially the Civil War), all sports, and the Cincinnati Reds. Most of all, he loved God, family, and country. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shannon Schneider; sons, Eric N. (Jeanne) Schneider, Kurt P. (Sally) Schneider, Lincoln R. (Lori) Schneider, and Bradd W. (Jill) Schneider; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joanne Pickelhaupt and Betty Smith; and father- and mother-in-law, Glen H. & Irene A. Traw. Service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road in Noblesville, with visitation from 1 p.m. to the time of service at the church. Pastor Al Schoonover and Pastor Doug Gast will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church Music Program, 20650 Cumberland Road Noblesville (IN 46062). Condolences to www.randallroberts.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019