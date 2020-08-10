1/1
ROBERT GERALD "ROCKIN BOBBY" IMEL
ROBERT "ROCKIN BOBBY" GERALD IMEL, 72, passed Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Gerald and Martha Imel. He retired from Zollner after 34 years of service and also retired from Southwest Allen County Schools after 10 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joan; children, Chad (Christine) Imel and Jodie (Tom) Winn; brothers, Rick and Randy; sisters, Sharon Melton and Cheri Cote; grandchildren, Ridge, Ryder, Madison and Cameron; with one great-granddaughter on the way. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug, 11, 2020, at the funeral home. He will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to LLV. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
