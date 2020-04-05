ROBERT H. HEEMSOTH JR., 78, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Fort Wayne. born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Robert and Francile Heem soth. Robert graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1959 and served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He was the owner and operator of the Waterbed Shed. He is survived by his sons, Todd (Mary) Heemsoth of Elmhurst, Ill., and Blake Heemsoth of Bloomington, Ind.; three grandchildren, Ava, Hale and Zane; siblings, Judy (Bill) Rupel of Fort Wayne, Barbara (Bruce) Maggart of Canton, Ga., Mike (Ruth) Heemsoth of Auburn, Jim (Karen) Heemsoth of Fort Wayne, Wendy Heemsoth of Fort Wayne, and Scott Heemsoth of Maricopa, Ariz.; and 12 nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visitwww.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020