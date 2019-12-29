ROBERT H. KLINE, 75, passed Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son to the late Louis and Irene Kline. Bob retired from B.F. Goodrich after 37 years of service, in 2001. He is survived by wife of 56 years, Janet; children, Tammy (Derrick) Wilson, Ritch (Joni) Kline, Tony Kline, and Rhonda (Bryan) Koehlinger; siblings, Howard, Steve and Barb Pelz; 13 grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by brother, Jerry. Memorial is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with the celebration of Bob's life to follow in the Covington Community Building. Memorials are to Shepherds House or Charis House. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019