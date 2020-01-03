ROBERT H. OGLE, 83, of rural Akron, Ind., passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, 3:19 a.m., at his residence. Born Nov. 29, 1936, in Denver, Ind., he was a son of the late Earl and Anna Irene (Dillard) Ogle. On July 4, 1962, he married Ellen J. Curless, in Wabash, Ind. He worked for Ogle's Standard Oil Station for many years. He was a farmer and also co-owner of Akron Farm Supply. While living in New Haven he worked for Big R, Lowe's, and Farm & Fleet in Fort Wayne. He was a 1955 graduate of Akron High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a past member of the Akron Lions Club. He always enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors are his wife, Ellen Ogle of Akron, Ind., son, Earl (Karen) Ogle of Plymouth, Ind.; daughter, Jeannette Champion of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Megan Champion, Kelsey Champion and Anna Ogle. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred Ogle. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the Akron Cemetery, Akron, Ind., with Speaker Karen Ogle officiating. Memorial contribution can be made in his memory to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Arrangements are entrusted to Hartzler Funeral Home, 305 West Rochester St., Akron, Ind. Share a memory or send an online condolence at www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 3, 2020