PASTOR ROBERT H. RANSOM, 56, of Hollidaysburg, Pa., passed away on Tuesday at Garvey Manor from complications with Alzheim er's. Born in El Paso, Texas, he was the son of Jerry and Rita (Fry) Ransom. Rob married Grace Marie York in Roseville, Pa., in 2002. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1981, graduated from Indiana University with a degree in sports broadcasting, and from Claremont School of Theology with a Master of Divinity degree. Rob served as a United Methodist pastor for 11 years and he was a 25-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, where he loved making chords ring. He was a former member of Humbolt Lodge 42 F&AM. Surviving are his wife of 17 years; a daughter, Lena; a son, Elijah; his parents of Churubusco, Ind.; three sisters, Valerie (Jeff) Coffey in Ohio, Jerilyn Ransom in Indiana and Richelle (Matt) Bock in Indiana; nieces, Julianne, Taylor and Alayna; and nephews, Brett, Landen, Jeremiah and Phillip. Rob was preceded in death by a nephew, Scott Coffey, in 2007. A Celebration of Life service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 N. Main St., Churubusco (IN 46723), where a time of visitation and fellowship will immediately follow the service until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Indiana U.M.C., Attn. Impact2818 camp scholarship, 301 Pennsylvania Parkway, Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46280. Memorials may also be made to the Grace Marie Ransom Childrens' Trust, 801 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. sorgefuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 14, 2019