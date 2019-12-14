PASTOR ROBERT H. RANSOM

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss wi?l keep all in prayers God Bless"
    - Patty Merril?
  • "So many, many fond memories of Rob I don't even know where..."
    - Lisa Harris (Spear)
  • "Thoughts and prayers❤ Genie, Billy and Chad"
    - Genie Wines
  • "Grace Marie: I am so sorry for your loss. I want you to..."
    - Bob Stump
  • "My first memory of Rob was his portrayal of King Arthur in..."
    - Rosalie Geller
Service Information
Sorge Funeral Home Inc
422 N Juniata St
Hollidaysburg, PA
16648
(814)-695-3960
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Churubusco United Methodist Church
750 N. Main St
Churubusco, IN
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Churubusco United Methodist Church
750 N. Main St.,
Churubusco, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PASTOR ROBERT H. RANSOM, 56, of Hollidaysburg, Pa., passed away on Tuesday at Garvey Manor from complications with Alzheim er's. Born in El Paso, Texas, he was the son of Jerry and Rita (Fry) Ransom. Rob married Grace Marie York in Roseville, Pa., in 2002. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1981, graduated from Indiana University with a degree in sports broadcasting, and from Claremont School of Theology with a Master of Divinity degree. Rob served as a United Methodist pastor for 11 years and he was a 25-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, where he loved making chords ring. He was a former member of Humbolt Lodge 42 F&AM. Surviving are his wife of 17 years; a daughter, Lena; a son, Elijah; his parents of Churubusco, Ind.; three sisters, Valerie (Jeff) Coffey in Ohio, Jerilyn Ransom in Indiana and Richelle (Matt) Bock in Indiana; nieces, Julianne, Taylor and Alayna; and nephews, Brett, Landen, Jeremiah and Phillip. Rob was preceded in death by a nephew, Scott Coffey, in 2007. A Celebration of Life service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 N. Main St., Churubusco (IN 46723), where a time of visitation and fellowship will immediately follow the service until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Indiana U.M.C., Attn. Impact2818 camp scholarship, 301 Pennsylvania Parkway, Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46280. Memorials may also be made to the Grace Marie Ransom Childrens' Trust, 801 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. sorgefuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 14, 2019
