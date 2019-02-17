ROBERT H. "BOB" RUNGE, 90, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 1, 1929 in rural Allen County, he was a son of to the late Herman and Helen (Fortmey er) Runge. Bob attended Fort Wayne's North Side High School and then earned his bachelor's degree from International Business College. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Dec. 26, 1953 he married Helen Ann Hartsough in Delaware, Ohio. He worked at Essex Wire and then for many years as a real estate banker. Bob is survived by his wife, Helen Runge; daughters, SuzAnne (John Brennan) Runge and Kathryn Janeway; grandson, Trevor Finch; brothers, Harold and Bill; and sisters, Mary Ambriole, Dorothy Amato, Lydia Runge-Quinn, and Janice Harrison; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Elmer and Herman, his sister Wilma, and daughters, RoxAnne Runge and Diane (Runge) Finch. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at St. Mary Mother of God Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. one hour before the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Entombment will be at Covington Memorial Gardens. Bob's family asks that memorial donations be directed to the St. Mary's Catholic Church Soup Kitchen Ministries. To sign Bob's online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019