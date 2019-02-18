RUNGE, ROBERT H. "BOB": Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at St. Mary Mother of God Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. one hour before the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Feb. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805).
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019